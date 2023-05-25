Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Madden NFL 23’s Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the second release for both Golden Ticket and Theme Team Remix cards, which are now available on MUT.

For those who don’t know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can’t be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will now or later be a part of Golden Ticket.

Theme Team Remix II is the second part of a three part series which adds players from each team (and a couple more) with high overalls and new card designs. The cards start off with overalls in the low 90s, but can be improved with the use of remix coins. You can quick sell certain players for remix coins in case you want to start upgrading them right away.

Without further ado, here are the newest additions.

Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket II Release

Five additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)

Julius Peppers (FS) SPD: 98 ACC: 99 TAK: 97 PRC: 95 MCV: 95 ZCV: 99



Zach Wilson (QB) SPD: 93 THP: 99 SAC: 97 MAC: 95 DAC: 95 RUN: 95



Collin Johnson (WR) SPD: 97 JMP: 92 CTH: 96 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99



Jon Runyan (RE) SPD: 90 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99



Reggie Gilliam (RB) SPD: 98 ACC: 96 AGI: 90 CAR: 99 CTH: 90 TRK: 97



Here’s a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.

Player Bucket 1 Bucket 2 Bucket 3 Bucket 4 Zero AP Zero AP Julius Peppers Zone Safety Hybrid Safety Zone Support Safety Zone Safety Pick Artist Acrobat Zach Wilson Field General Field General Scrambler Improviser Fearless Hot Route Master Collin Johnson Playmaker WR Deep Threat WR Deep Threat WR Deep Threat WR Short In Elite Short Out Elite Jon Runyan Power Rusher DE Power Rusher DE Run Stopper DE Speed Rusher DE Edge Threat Elite No Outsiders Reggie Gilliam Elusive Halfback Power Halfback Blocking Fullback Playmaker WR Tank Short In Elite

MUT Theme Team Remix II (AFC)

The following AFC players are now available on MUT via Theme Team Remix II:

North

Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Ravens MLB Roquan Smith

Steelers ROLB Alex Highsmith

Browns QB Bernie Kosar

South

Colts TE Jelani Woods

Jaguars LE Dewuane Smoot

Texans WR Andre Johnson

Titans SS Amani Hooker

East

Patriots MLB Ja’Whuan Bentley

Dolphins HB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Bills ROLB Matt Milano

West

Broncos HB Javonte Williams

Raiders CB Duke Shelley

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr.

Chiefs HB Isaiah Pacheco

Theme Team Remix Release II drops tomorrow with 34 new items! AFC 👇 NFC 👇 pic.twitter.com/i411EkUIA9 — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) May 24, 2023

MUT Theme Team Remix II (NFC)

North

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Vikings DT John Randle

Packers RE Devonte Wyatt

Bears TE Cole Kmet

South

Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

Saints LE Cameron Jordan

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

East

Giants WR Plaxico Burress

Cowboys QB Dak Prescot

Eagles WR AJ Brown

Commanders SS Kamren Curl

West

Rams RB Eric Dickerson

49ers TE George Kittle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Seahawks LOLB Uchenna Nwosu

*Asante Samuel Jr. and Tyler Linderbaum are the two extra players for this week’s Theme Team Remix Release II.

What’s Next?

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24, which is set to drop sometime this August or September. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.