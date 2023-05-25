Madden NFL 23’s Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the second release for both Golden Ticket and Theme Team Remix cards, which are now available on MUT.
For those who don’t know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can’t be created.
EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will now or later be a part of Golden Ticket.
Theme Team Remix II is the second part of a three part series which adds players from each team (and a couple more) with high overalls and new card designs. The cards start off with overalls in the low 90s, but can be improved with the use of remix coins. You can quick sell certain players for remix coins in case you want to start upgrading them right away.
Without further ado, here are the newest additions.
Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket II Release
Five additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)
- Julius Peppers (FS)
- SPD: 98
- ACC: 99
- TAK: 97
- PRC: 95
- MCV: 95
- ZCV: 99
- Zach Wilson (QB)
- SPD: 93
- THP: 99
- SAC: 97
- MAC: 95
- DAC: 95
- RUN: 95
- Collin Johnson (WR)
- SPD: 97
- JMP: 92
- CTH: 96
- CIT: 99
- SPC: 99
- SRR: 99
- Jon Runyan (RE)
- SPD: 90
- ACC: 99
- STR: 99
- TAK: 99
- PRC: 99
- BSH: 99
- Reggie Gilliam (RB)
- SPD: 98
- ACC: 96
- AGI: 90
- CAR: 99
- CTH: 90
- TRK: 97
Here’s a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.
|Player
|Bucket 1
|Bucket 2
|Bucket 3
|Bucket 4
|Zero AP
|Zero AP
|Julius Peppers
|Zone Safety
|Hybrid Safety
|Zone Support Safety
|Zone Safety
|Pick Artist
|Acrobat
|Zach Wilson
|Field General
|Field General
|Scrambler
|Improviser
|Fearless
|Hot Route Master
|Collin Johnson
|Playmaker WR
|Deep Threat WR
|Deep Threat WR
|Deep Threat WR
|Short In Elite
|Short Out Elite
|Jon Runyan
|Power Rusher DE
|Power Rusher DE
|Run Stopper DE
|Speed Rusher DE
|Edge Threat Elite
|No Outsiders
|Reggie Gilliam
|Elusive Halfback
|Power Halfback
|Blocking Fullback
|Playmaker WR
|Tank
|Short In Elite
MUT Theme Team Remix II (AFC)
The following AFC players are now available on MUT via Theme Team Remix II:
North
- Bengals WR Tee Higgins
- Ravens MLB Roquan Smith
- Steelers ROLB Alex Highsmith
- Browns QB Bernie Kosar
South
- Colts TE Jelani Woods
- Jaguars LE Dewuane Smoot
- Texans WR Andre Johnson
- Titans SS Amani Hooker
East
- Patriots MLB Ja’Whuan Bentley
- Dolphins HB Jeff Wilson Jr.
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner
- Bills ROLB Matt Milano
West
- Broncos HB Javonte Williams
- Raiders CB Duke Shelley
- Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr.
- Chiefs HB Isaiah Pacheco
Theme Team Remix Release II drops tomorrow with 34 new items!
MUT Theme Team Remix II (NFC)
North
- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Vikings DT John Randle
- Packers RE Devonte Wyatt
- Bears TE Cole Kmet
South
- Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly
- Buccaneers DT Vita Vea
- Saints LE Cameron Jordan
- Falcons QB Desmond Ridder
East
- Giants WR Plaxico Burress
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescot
- Eagles WR AJ Brown
- Commanders SS Kamren Curl
West
- Rams RB Eric Dickerson
- 49ers TE George Kittle
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- Seahawks LOLB Uchenna Nwosu
*Asante Samuel Jr. and Tyler Linderbaum are the two extra players for this week’s Theme Team Remix Release II.
What’s Next?
It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24, which is set to drop sometime this August or September.