MUT Golden Ticket and Theme Team Remix Drop Today

Madden 23’s Ultimate Team game mode got a new content drop today. It comes in the form of Release I for Golden Ticket players, and the official release of the Theme Team Remix.
Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket I Release
The Golden Ticket program happens with every new Madden NFL game and are perhaps the most anticipated release of each title. The thing that’s so special about it is that actual members of the Madden community get to choose which player appears on the Golden Ticket cards. The only requirement is that the player must already be available in MUT, and can’t be an entirely new player. EA Sports MUT released the official list of players who will be on the program now or in the future.
#MUTGoldenTicket Player List 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/G7hCWzNjXe
— Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) May 17, 2023
Current Golden Ticker Players Release I available (all players are 99 OVR):
- Randy Moss (CB):
- SPD: 98
- ACC: 98
- AGI: 93
- JMP: 99
- MCV: 99
- ZCV: 99
- LeSean McCoy (HB)
- SPD: 98
- AGI: 99
- ACC: 97
- CAR: 99
- CTH: 99
- TRK: 71
- Jayron Kearse (SS)
- SPD: 97
- ACC: 98
- TAK: 97
- PRC: 95
- MCV: 99
- ZCV: 99
- Matthew Stafford (QB)
- SPD: 88
- THP: 99
- SAC: 99
- MAC: 99
- DAC: 99
- RUN: 94
- Hassan Haskins (HB)
- SPD: 96
- ACC: 97
- AGI: 90
- CAR: 99
- CTH: 99
- TRK: 99
Theme Team Remix Limited Edition and Rewards Players
Theme Team remix is a 3 part MUT program series which brings 35 players from each team with high overalls and card designs to reflect the new program. The cards start off with overalls in the low 90s but can be upgraded to 99 overalls with the use of remix coins. Certain players can also be quicksold for remix coins as well in case you want to start upgrading them right away.
Here are the limited edition players (99 OVR):
- Denard Robinson (QB)
- SPD: 98
- THP: 99
- SAC: 97
- MAC: 97
- DAC: 98
- RUN: 98
- Dexter Jackson (SS)
- SPD: 99
- ACC: 97
- TAK: 97
- PRC: 97
- MCV: 98
- ZCV: 99
Reward Players (Available on Field Pass or House Rules):
- Glover Quin (FS)
- OVR: 97
- SPD: 98
- ACC: 96
- TAK: 87
- MCV: 94
- ZCV: 97
- Demaryius Thomas (WR)
- OVR: 99
- SPD: 99
- CIT: 98
- CTH: 98
- JMP: 99
- SPC: 99
- Lester Hayes (CB)
- OVR: 99
- SPD: 98
- ACC: 97
- PRC: 98
- MCV: 99
- ZCV: 97
- James Cook (HB)
- OVR: 99
- SPD: 98
- AGI: 98
- CAR: 90
- CTH: 86
- TRK: 82
Theme Team Remix (AFC)
Here’s the list of players who made it into Theme Team Remix split by division in the AFC (Overalls will not be displayed as they may vary dependent on whether or not they were upgraded with remix coins):
North
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
- Ravens LOLB Odafe Oweh
- Bengals MLB Germaine Pratt
- Browns CB Greg Newsome II
South
- Jaguars RE Roy Robertson Harris
- Texans CB Steven Nelson
- Colts RT Braden Smith
- Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons
West
- Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie
- Raiders RT Jermaine Eluemunor
- Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz
- Chargers LG Jamaree Salyer
East
- Jets RT Mekhi Becton
- Bills C Mitch Morse
- Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis
- Patriots FS Adrian Phillips
Theme Team Remix (NFC)
North
- Vikings RE Marcus Davenport
- Packers WR Romeo Doubs
- Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Bears LT Braxton Jones
South
- Falcons C Drew Dalman
- Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
- Buccaneers LOLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- Panthers LT Ikem Ikwonu
West
- Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum Jr.
- 49ers DT Arik Armstead
- Seahawks FB Nick Bellore
- Rams C Brian Allen
East
- Eagles TE Dallas Goedert
- Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz
- Giants LT Andrew Thomas
- Commanders MLB Cody Barton
This has been one of the bigger updates Madden NFL has seen for its Ultimate Team Game mode in recent months. These may also be some of the last programs as EA Sports prepare for the release of Madden NFL 24, as well as EA Sports College Football.
For more information on MUT or Madden NFL news, check Clutchpoints Gaming for more.