MUT Golden Ticket and Theme Team Remix Drop Today

Madden 23’s Ultimate Team game mode got a new content drop today. It comes in the form of Release I for Golden Ticket players, and the official release of the Theme Team Remix.

Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket I Release

The Golden Ticket program happens with every new Madden NFL game and are perhaps the most anticipated release of each title. The thing that’s so special about it is that actual members of the Madden community get to choose which player appears on the Golden Ticket cards. The only requirement is that the player must already be available in MUT, and can’t be an entirely new player. EA Sports MUT released the official list of players who will be on the program now or in the future.

Current Golden Ticker Players Release I available (all players are 99 OVR):

Randy Moss (CB): SPD: 98 ACC: 98 AGI: 93 JMP: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

LeSean McCoy (HB) SPD: 98 AGI: 99 ACC: 97 CAR: 99 CTH: 99 TRK: 71

Jayron Kearse (SS) SPD: 97 ACC: 98 TAK: 97 PRC: 95 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

Matthew Stafford (QB) SPD: 88 THP: 99 SAC: 99 MAC: 99 DAC: 99 RUN: 94

Hassan Haskins (HB) SPD: 96 ACC: 97 AGI: 90 CAR: 99 CTH: 99 TRK: 99



Theme Team Remix Limited Edition and Rewards Players

Theme Team remix is a 3 part MUT program series which brings 35 players from each team with high overalls and card designs to reflect the new program. The cards start off with overalls in the low 90s but can be upgraded to 99 overalls with the use of remix coins. Certain players can also be quicksold for remix coins as well in case you want to start upgrading them right away.

Here are the limited edition players (99 OVR):

Denard Robinson (QB) SPD: 98 THP: 99 SAC: 97 MAC: 97 DAC: 98 RUN: 98

Dexter Jackson (SS) SPD: 99 ACC: 97 TAK: 97 PRC: 97 MCV: 98 ZCV: 99



Reward Players (Available on Field Pass or House Rules):

Glover Quin (FS) OVR: 97 SPD: 98 ACC: 96 TAK: 87 MCV: 94 ZCV: 97

Demaryius Thomas (WR) OVR: 99 SPD: 99 CIT: 98 CTH: 98 JMP: 99 SPC: 99

Lester Hayes (CB) OVR: 99 SPD: 98 ACC: 97 PRC: 98 MCV: 99 ZCV: 97

James Cook (HB) OVR: 99 SPD: 98 AGI: 98 CAR: 90 CTH: 86 TRK: 82



Theme Team Remix (AFC)

Here’s the list of players who made it into Theme Team Remix split by division in the AFC (Overalls will not be displayed as they may vary dependent on whether or not they were upgraded with remix coins):

North

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Ravens LOLB Odafe Oweh

Bengals MLB Germaine Pratt

Browns CB Greg Newsome II

South

Jaguars RE Roy Robertson Harris

Texans CB Steven Nelson

Colts RT Braden Smith

Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons

West

Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie

Raiders RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz

Chargers LG Jamaree Salyer

East

Jets RT Mekhi Becton

Bills C Mitch Morse

Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis

Patriots FS Adrian Phillips

Theme Team Remix (NFC)

North

Vikings RE Marcus Davenport

Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Bears LT Braxton Jones

South

Falcons C Drew Dalman

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

Buccaneers LOLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Panthers LT Ikem Ikwonu

West

Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum Jr.

49ers DT Arik Armstead

Seahawks FB Nick Bellore

Rams C Brian Allen

East

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

Giants LT Andrew Thomas

Commanders MLB Cody Barton

This has been one of the bigger updates Madden NFL has seen for its Ultimate Team Game mode in recent months. These may also be some of the last programs as EA Sports prepare for the release of Madden NFL 24, as well as EA Sports College Football.

For more information on MUT or Madden NFL news, check Clutchpoints Gaming for more.