A third installment in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise is coming this fall, and Focus Features has released the first trailer for the film which promises a big fat Greek family reunion.

The trailer begins with Fotoula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos) stating that the last wish of her late father was for the family to visit his childhood village and reconnect with his family. The entire Portokalos family travels to Athens for the reunion. Along the way, there’s drama as Paris Miller (Elena Kampouris) encounters a man she ghosted after a date and Fotoula struggles to assemble the entire family and her father’s friends for the reunion.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is the third installment in the film franchise that began in 2002. Nia Vardalos — who has starred in and written all three films (winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the first film) — steps in as the director of the third film. The first My Big Fat Greek Wedding film was a smash hit for IFC Films in 2002 — grossing $241 million domestically and another $127 million internationally. The second film, released 14 years later in 2016, failed to capture that same sort of magic for Universal Pictures, grossing just $90.6 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The third film will be released by Focus Features — a division of Universal — and will hope to get the franchise back on track. Perhaps shifting the film over to Focus was a precautionary measure as Focus is generally home to the arthouse films that Universal puts out. Its highest-grossing film to date is the first Downton Abbey film which grossed $194 million worldwide in 2019.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be released on September 8.