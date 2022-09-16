Myles Garrett has chance to shatter this Browns record in Week 2

Myles Garrett is already a Cleveland Browns superstar. But he has a chance to make history on Sunday against the New York Jets. Garrett is 1.5 sacks away from setting the Browns all-time record for most career sacks, per Ben Axelrod.

Garrett tallied 2 sacks in Cleveland’s Week 1 win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Clay Matthews Jr holds the Browns all-time career sack record with 62 total sacks. But Myles Garrett may be able to breakthrough the Jets’ offensive line and set a new record on Sunday.

However, it took Matthews 16 years to reach that mark. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett is just in his 6th career season. He is truly the definition of a quarterback hunter.

Myles Garrett, a 3-time Pro Bowler, recorded 7 sacks in his rookie season with the Browns back in 2017. In 2018, he upped his total to 13.5 sacks. Garrett has not tallied less than 10 sacks in a single season since the 2018 campaign. He set a new career high in 2021 when he finished with 16 sacks. His monster 2021 performance put him in perfect position to break the Browns’ all-time sack record early in 2022.

Surely enough, he may be able to get the job done in front of Cleveland’s home crowd on Sunday.

The Browns earned a narrow 26-24 victory over the Panthers last week. They are off to a strong start to the year and will aim to continue trending in the correct direction in Week 2. Myles Garrett’s dominance is even more important in 2022 given the Browns’ uncertain QB situation.

He will attempt to make history on Sunday.