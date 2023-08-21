Myles Jack has made the surprising announcement that he has decided to retire from the NFL. Jack – who played last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers – signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 6. The linebacker has enjoyed a solid career, and he's made a lot of money along the way. Just days ago and prior to his retirement from football, he had announced that after his release from the Steelers, he had considered going into trade school. So just how much did Myles Jack make in his career, and what is his net worth in 2023?

Myles Jack's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5-$7 million

Myles Jack has made enough money in his career that he probably wouldn't have to work much more in his life. The football star has NFL career earnings of $49,113,841, according to Spotrac. Sites including SportsKeeda and caknowledge.com estimate Myles Jack's net worth is between $5-$7 million.

Still, Jack recently announced that he has considered going to trade school to become a plumber or an electrician. The linebacker first started thinking about trade school after being released by the Steelers on March 16. Instead, he was convinced by Arizona Cardinals' safety and childhood friend, Budda Baker, to train with him in Scottsdale, Ariz., to try and make a comeback.

“I like to work. I could just sit at home,” Jack said. “I've been blessed to make a lot of money. So I could just retire and sit at the house.” “But I'm too bored. My mind is too much. So I just want to be innovative. I don't know, if a zombie apocalypse happens, I want to be able to build something or fix something.”

Myles Jack's NFL career

Myles Jack's professional career began in 2016 as a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The linebacker out of UCLA had top-five talent in the draft, but concerns over a degenerative condition in his knee caused him to fall down draft boards.

Jack had all the talent in the world, but scouts were fearful that he would have a short career. Instead, he went on to have a productive seven-year career.

He played with the Jaguars from 2016-2021 and is best known for being one of the leaders of the 2017 team that made the AFC championship game.

After his Jaguars tenure ended, he signed with the Steelers for the 2022 season. Jack had a resurgence of a year as a starter for the team, yet they released him at season's end.

After considering trade school, Jack gave the NFL one last shot. He was signed – along with Zach Cunningham – on Aug. 6, 2023, by the Eagles. The veteran duo was supposed to come in and compete for starting jobs while mentoring the young Eagles' linebacker core.

Jack had initially received first-team reps for the Eagles, but through the course of camp, he had started to slide down the depth chart. On Aug. 20, he officially announced he was calling his NFL career quits.

Jack was a great linebacker with exceptional coverage skills for the position. He was versatile, as he could play off-ball or on the edge, and he was stout against the run. The UCLA product had over 100 combined tackles four times in his career.

As it seems that Myles Jack has no interest in enjoying retirement, It will be interesting to see where life takes him next. Were you surprised by Myles Jack's decision to retire and consider trade school, considering what his net worth is?