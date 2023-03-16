Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves during NFL free agency. The Steelers brought in veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and then added linebacker Elandon Roberts on Thursday as well. However, one player to get released is Myles Jack, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Steelers cut LB Myles Jack, per source.”

Jack spent six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the former UCLA star signed with the Steelers last offseason. Jack totaled 104 tackles in 15 games, but the Steelers adding talent on defense paved the way for the release of Jack.

The move will save the Steelers $8 million in cap space.

Steelers Eyeing A Bud Dupree Reunion

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreover, another name has popped up on the radar: Bud Dupree, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“I’m told the #Steelers have preliminary interest in bringing back Edge Rusher Bud Dupree if they deem “he’s healthy,” a source said. Dupree’s name has definitely come up in Pitt. We’ll see if they end up together once he sorts out his market following his release from Tennessee.”

Dupree spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers before signing a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. However, the Titans parted ways with Dupree after he failed to live up to expectations, and there is some interest in a reunion with the pass rusher. Dupree totaled 39.5 sacks during his time with the Steelers, although he posted just seven sacks over the past two years with the Titans.

Myles Jack heads for free agency, again, and Bud Dupree could find his way back with the organization.