The Philadelphia Eagles are adding to their linebacker room by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack and former Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham to one-year deals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Myles Jack spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was a big part of the team making the AFC Championship in the 2018 season before losing to the New England Patriots. Jack spent last season with the Steelers and started 13 games for them, according to Pro Football Reference.

Zach Cunningham played for the Houston Texans in five seasons, and went from the Texans to the Titans in the middle of the 2021 season, before playing the full 2022 season with the Titans.

For the Eagles, the signings add depth to their linebacker room that loses TJ Edwards from last season.

Philadelphia is hooping that Nicholas Morrow and Nakobe Dean can perform well enough as starters. Nakobe Dean was a talented prospect who fell to the middle rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft because of health concerns, so there is a considerable amount of hype around him.

Jack and Cunningham will be behind both Nicholas Morrow and Dean in the depth chart. However, linebacker is probably the position that has the most question marks on the Eagles' defense. The rest of the position groups look very strong, especially along the defensive line and at cornerback.

It will be intriguing to see what types of roles Cunningham and Jack will have with the Eagles if they can earn roster spots out of training camp. The opportunity for playing time is there.