Despite the Washington Mystics falling to the Minnesota Lynx, 99-83 on Saturday, Stefanie Dolson delivered a standout performance, tying a WNBA record for the most made three-pointers without a miss. Dolson went 8-for-8 from the field, including a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc, and adding 1-for-1 from the free-throw line. Her 23 points were a highlight in an otherwise difficult outing for the Mystics.

Dolson's shooting feat places her in elite company. Only three other players in WNBA history—Maya Moore, Tamika Catchings and Kristi Toliver—have managed to make six three-pointers on six attempts in a single game.

“It’s cool. It’s very special. But at the same time, we lost. So as much as I want to be happy, I’m proud of myself, but at the same time, I’d much rather win,” Dolson said after the game, as reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

The Mystics opened with an 8-2 run, however, the Lynx dominated the remainder of the contest. Minnesota's MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, led the charge with 30 points on 13-for-16 shooting, helping the Lynx secure a lead that grew to 27 points by the fourth quarter. Collier's all-around performance also included four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Mystics struggle with consistency against the Lynx

Despite Dolson’s perfect shooting, the Mystics struggled to find a consistent rhythm and suffered from turnovers and defensive lapses.

“We played a team that, obviously, has a lot of continuity… We looked like a team that’s a work in progress, which we are,” Mystics coach Eric Thibault said.

The loss further complicates the Mystics' push for the playoffs. They are five-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Sky for the final playoff spot with only 13 games left in the regular season. The team also faced another setback when Karlie Samuelson left the Mystics game early due to a knee injury.

Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin, both recently returned from lengthy injury absences, played significant roles in the Mystics' efforts despite the team’s overall struggles. Sykes, in her second game back, logged 25 minutes on the court, notching seven points and seven assists. Sykes has been limited to just five games this season due to various injuries.

Austin, playing her second game after returning from an injury, added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes of play. However, she acknowledged that she is still working on getting back to her peak performance level.

“I still feel good. Still feel pretty comfortable. Probably wish I would have felt a little bit more springy at the beginning,” Austin said. “Felt like it took a quarter or two for me to finally get physical and be aggressive again.”