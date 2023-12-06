WNBA star Elena Delle Donne launches Deldon Wines, supporting charity and inspired by personal, familial health challenges.

Washington Mystics superstar Elena Delle Donne is temporarily trading the hardwood for the vineyard, embarking on a new venture that aligns with her legacy of ‘firsts.' Delle Donne, an Olympic gold medalist and a member of the elite 50/40/90 club, which includes NBA legends like Steph Curry and Steve Nash, has now added another feather to her cap with the launch of Deldon Wines. This marks her as the first WNBA player to own a wine brand.

Deldon Wines, a collaboration with the Los Angeles-based DD Project Wines, is more than just a business venture for Delle Donne – it represents her commitment to charity. The DD Project, with roots in Delaware like Delle Donne, was founded by David Britz in honor of his mother, Diane Rizzo (Dickerson), a pioneering entrepreneur herself. Since its inception in 2022, the DD Entrepreneurial Foundation has provided $40,000 in grants to support female-owned small businesses in Delaware and beyond.

“Launching Deldon Wines is a dream come true for me because it ticks so many boxes in terms of my values,” Delle Donne said, via Sydney Livingston of Delaware Today. “I knew my next project would be a wine brand because wine has always been part of my connection with my family—and anyone who knows my story knows how much family means to me. Being able to share this family connection with the world while also supporting charitable causes that are deeply meaningful to me makes me so excited to launch Deldon Wines.”

This venture is not Elena Delle Donne's first foray into inclusive initiatives. She is also the creator of Nike's Air Deldon, a sneaker designed with features that accommodate individuals with disabilities, a tribute to her sister who has cerebral palsy and autism, and influenced by Delle Donne's personal struggle with Lyme disease. These experiences have not only motivated her to establish her charitable foundation but have also been a driving force behind the inception of Deldon Wines.

The brand's inaugural offering, the 2021 Deldon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, will donate portions of the proceeds to both the Delle Donne Foundation, which supports Lyme disease research and special needs programs, and the DD Entrepreneurial Foundation. Currently, it is available exclusively online and in Wilmington.