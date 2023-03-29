Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The 2023 NBA MVP race is heating up in a hurry, with Joel Embiid the current frontrunner ahead of reigning winner Nikola Jokic. While there are a variety of opinions from analysts on who should win the coveted award, Tracy McGrady is on The Joker train.

The seven-time All-Star explained on NBA on TNT Tuesday why he believes Jokic should be named MVP for the third season in a row, citing his all-around skillset as a huge reason, despite a lack of lockdown defense like Embiid.

“I have Jokic and Embiid one and two. I think they equally have an advantage. But, I’m leaning toward Jokic because he’s not playing with an All-Star, Nuggets are No. 1 in the West, 21 triple doubles, and to me, he gets everybody involved. He’s not a defensive player like Embiid… He does so many other things that equals out what Embiid brings.”

McGrady certainly has a point. Denver is surprisingly the best team in the Western Conference and that’s much in part to Nikola Jokic. Sure, there are other solid pieces around him like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, but the Serbian isn’t playing alongside a future Hall of Famer such as James Harden.

On the other hand, it also feels like it’s Embiid’s time to finally get his flowers. The big man is truly dominating in 2022-23, posting averages 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per night. He leads the Association in scoring. The Sixers currently sit in third in the East.

Jokic isn’t even top-15 in scoring. He’s putting up 24.9 points, which is lower than the last two campaigns where he took home MVP. That being said, the Nuggets star is shooting the ball at a more efficient clip and the dimes have skyrocketed to 9.9 per contest.

There’s an argument to be had for both sides without question. In McGrady’s eyes though, you can’t snub The Joker.