NaLyssa Smith, Layshia Clarendon headline impressive list of WNBA players joining Athletes Unlimited

After a successful inaugural season, Athletes Unlimited has expanded its reach to include current and former WNBA talent for its second campaign. 2022 No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith, Atlanta Dream sophomore Naz Hillmon, free agent Layshia Clarendon and Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray headline the newcomers of the league.

According to its press release, Athletes Unlimited’s season kicks off on Feb. 22 of next year and will be played at the Fair Ground Coliseum in Dallas, TX.

Other current and former WNBA players that will participate include:

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud

Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson

Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams

Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada

Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington

Connecticut Sun guard Odyssey Sims

Washington Mystics guard Evina Westbrook

Essence Carson (retired)

Layshia Clarendon (free agent)

Gray told Boardroom she is excited the league chose to hold its games in Dallas.

“I am thrilled to be playing AU Basketball in front of the great fans in Dallas next year,” Gray told Boardroom. “If anyone knows how supportive the fans are in Dallas, it’s me.”

WNBA players have long looked for opportunities to stay home after the season given it only occupies five months out of the year. Most go overseas and get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars more than their salaries in the WNBA. Athletes Unlimited CEO and co-founder Jon Patricof mentioned the importance of his league for players who can’t go overseas to supplement their incomes.

“We are excited about the quality of our roster, and the number of top players who have signed on to compete in Athletes Unlimited Basketball,” Paricof said to Boardroom. “In addition to some of the more recognizable names, we also have a significant number of bright young stars who see the opportunity to compete with other world-class players while recognizing the value of staying closer to home.”