Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese had a hilarious message for fans after completing what was a historic day for the 23-year-old on multiple fronts. Reese was earlier unveiled as the cover athlete of NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, following which news about her signature Reebok shoes broke.

This was followed by her seventh consecutive double-double in a 87-76 victory over the Dallas Wings. En-route her 15 points and 11 rebounds, Angel Reese became the second-youngest player in Sky history to reach the 700-point mark.

“DUBS IN THE CHATTTTT,” she initially wrote on X, as a plethora of fans rushed to congratulate her on her three-fold achievement(s). This was followed by Angel acknowledging the momentous day in another X post.

“WHAT A DAY. can’t wait to sleep in tomorrow 😭😂,” she wrote, clearly satisfied with her day's work. Reese undoubtedly deserves the rest after a momentous performance against the Dallas Wings in which she converted 6 of her 10 field goals. Alongside Rececca Allen’s 27-point display, Reese stood out in what was the Sky’s first win in three games.

The game also saw Kamilla Cardozo return from injury, as she came off the bench to contribute nine points, four assists, and four rebounds on the night. They will now attempt to further improve their 6-13 record when they take on the Minnesota Lynx next.

Of course, the day began with Reese joining the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the three cover athletes for NBA 2K26. “COVERGIRL. THANK YOU @nba2k 🥺❤️,” she wrote on X earlier, following it up with another tweet teasing her signature shoes.

“Of course we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂‍↔️” she wrote. Reebok then officially unveiled the Angel Reese 1, making the Sky star only the 14th WNBA athlete to get a signature shoe.

Reese beat her rival Caitlin Clark, getting a signature shoe even before the Indiana Fever star. A whirlwind day, to say the least!