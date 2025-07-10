Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese debuted her signature sneakers, the ‘Angel Reese 1,’ in her team’s recent 87-76 victory over the Dallas Wings. Reese, who returned from the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, became the second-youngest player in franchise history to breach the 700-point mark.

The fact that she did so wearing her signature shoes only adds to the occasion, alongside the fact that Reese was also announced as the cover star of the WNBA Edition of the NBA 2K26. However, what may make the release of her shoe even better is the fact that they are going to be available in multiple colorways.

“thank you sis! colorways bout to be crazyyyyy🤭,” Reese wrote in response to an X user congratulating her on the release. The Angel Reese 1 was unveiled recently by Reebok in the Diamond Dust colorway, featuring a white base and shiny blue hues that give the sneakers a unique look.

However, considering Reese’s personality and fashion sense, fans may have wondered about the colorways planned for the shoe. The Angel Reese 1 do not currently have a commercial release date set, and may only be seen being worn by WNBA players and celebrities for the time being.

Designed to pay tribute to Reese’s “culture-driving energy and style,” the sneaker can undoubtedly be expected to come in a range of bold colorways, something Reese has herself confirmed. Alongside information about the colorways, no update about the price or the technical specifications has been released by Reebok thus far.

Prior to what is her first signature shoe, the company had released a basketball-ready Angel Reese x Reebok Engine A sneaker, which was initially released in a pink and burgundy colorway, per WWD. However, the upcoming launch will make Reese only the 14th WNBA star to ever receive a signature shoe. The Sky superstar is also one of only five active WNBA players to have her own shoe.