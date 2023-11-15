The first reviews are in for Ridley Scott's epic film Napoleon that stars Joaquin Phoenix and hits theaters in November.

Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, has some of its first reviews.

David Scarpa wrote the Ridley Scott film and covered Bonaparte's rise from a low commander to Emperor of France, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though there are some unfavorable reviews, most seem to praise the new film.

First reviews for Napoleon

“A lavish, thoughtful drama that remains entranced and bemused by France's most notorious emperor — a brilliant strategic mind who could not have been more insecure,” writes Tim Grierson, critic for Screen International.

Joey Magidson, from Awards Radar, claims, “Napoleon is a Ridley Scott epic with a sly sense of humor from Joaquin Phoenix.”

“While it is far from a perfect picture, Napoleon is an epic worthy of the big screen experience. The valleys stretch far and wide, but the peaks are enough to negate enough of the pacing. Vanessa Kirby's performance alone makes Napoleon priority viewing,” said Liam Crowley from ComicBook.com.

Kevin Maher from Times (UK) states, “The captivating power of Phoenix's performance, delivered in his American vernacular, is that it hovers in a twitchy, shifty, grey zone between imperious outbursts, wounded vulnerability, and puckish charm.”

Some reviews, however, were not so kind.

“Napoleon ultimately suffers from the same problem as its subject: The film's ambitions are greater than the people demand, as Scott bites off more than he can manage,” Peter Debruge of Variety wrote.

Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com said, “A series of accomplished battle sequences looking for a better movie to connect them.”

More reviews can be found on Rotton Tomatoes. We'll see if they keep having a more positive trend or not as they roll in.

Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix lands in theaters on November 22.