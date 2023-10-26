Sony Pictures just dropped a Napoleon teaser featuring snippets of an epic battle sequence.

An experience you will not want to miss. Watch the epic story of #Napoleon – in Premium Large Formats, Screen X, 70mm and IMAX November 22. @NapoleonMovie pic.twitter.com/AyiWluCTBy — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 25, 2023

Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon in the Ridley Scott movie, set to be released next month, Nov. 22, Collider reported. The footage, set to War Pigs by Black Sabbath, features the Emperor of the French giving the order to “Ready the cannons.”

After the cannons are fired and soldiers on horses marched across, we see the titular character place a crown on his own head.

Napoleon has officially been given an R-rating, so the audience should expect to “experience an epic battle royale” unfolding onscreen.

Scott had previously said that the film's runtime is 2 hours and 38 minutes. However, the director has a 4-hour cut that he plans to release after the movie's theatrical run. It will debut exclusively on Apple TV+, but there has been no confirmation on whether its runtime will indeed be that long.

Seeing as the Napoleonic wars lasted 12 years, the movie would most likely include a number of history's bloodiest military conflicts. The footage in the teaser might just be the immensely significant Battle of Waterloo.

This marked the end of the Napoleonic wars. Two armies from the Seventh Coalition defeated the French Emperor. One was led by the 1st Duke of Wellington, commanding forces from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Hanover, Brunswick and Nassau. The other were three corps of the Prussian army led by Field Marshall Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher.

The Battle of Waterloo was Napoleon's undoing. The emperor abdicated just four days later.

While the film will undoubtedly feature impressive battle sequences, Scott also said that it will tell the story of Napoleon's volatile relationship with Empress Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.