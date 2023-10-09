Ridley Scott, director of Napoleon, is reportedly working on a four-hour extended director's cut for the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie for after its theatrical run.

Napoleon is set to be in theaters on November 22 and later streamed on Apple TV+. The theatrical release's cut is currently 2 hours and 38 minutes. That's in the ballpark of Scott's previous two films, The Last Duel (2 hours and 32 minutes) and House of Gucci (2 hours and 37 minutes).

The director said he's working on trimming it the director's cut down, but will most likely still be at least four hours long. He said, “I’m working on it. It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning,” he said to Total Film. “And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes.”

Ridley Scott is known for multiple and extended director's cuts for films such as Blade Runner and Kingdom of Heaven. The film's extended cut features a further exploration of Joséphine, his first wife, before meeting the emperor.

Scott adapted David Scarpa's screenplay to film Napoleon. It also stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour and Phil Cornwell. The biopic mainly focuses on the French emperor's rise to power along with his explosive relationship with Empress Joséphine.

Scott has said that Joaquin Phoenix's turn as Joker inspired his casting in the film. “[I was] staring at Joaquin and saying, ‘This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte.' He looks like him,” he said in an interview.

Napoleon's director's cut streaming date on Apple TV+ has not yet been set. The theatrical release is on Nov. 22.

