Liverpool has joined the race to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, reported by goal.com. They join to the competition against PSG and Manchester United for the Nigerian's signature.

After a successful season that saw Osimhen play a pivotal role in helping Napoli secure their first Serie A title since 1990, several top clubs have expressed interest in the prolific goalscorer. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is the latest club to show intent in acquiring the striker, as the German manager seeks to strengthen his attacking options. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Liverpool will inquire about Osimhen's availability.

While PSG had previously made an initial bid of €100 million for the Nigerian forward, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis rejected the offer as he demands a much higher transfer fee, almost double what the French giants proposed. However, if PSG manages to offload Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window, they could potentially meet Napoli's demands for Osimhen.

Liverpool's pursuit of Osimhen will not be without competition, as Manchester United is also in the race to sign a marquee forward. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, but they are also keen on securing the services of the Napoli striker.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has previously claimed that Osimhen has agreed to a new two-year deal with the club. However, with significant interest from top European clubs, it remains to be seen if the Italian club will entertain offers for their star player.

As the transfer market heats up, the battle for Victor Osimhen's signature continues to intensify, with Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester United vying to secure the talented striker's services for the upcoming season.