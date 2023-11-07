Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, said that Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia will start production in 2024.

Head of Nextflix Film Scott Stuber told Collider that the Greta Gerwig Chronicles of Narnia remake will start production in 2024.

“Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year,” he said.

In July, Gerwig admitted she was apprehensive about taking on the daunting task of remaking the beloved C.S. Lewis series. “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” she stated in an interview.

Most recently, Gerwig has also talked about how difficult it is to adapt a more than 70-year-old piece of classic literature.

“I'm working on something right now. It's hard and I'm having recurring nightmares.”

However, Gerwig directed the critically acclaimed 2019 Little Women. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film.

Lewis' Chronicles of Narnia series has seven books. Of the seven, three have been adapted into films: 2005's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2008's Prince Caspian and 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

The BBC has also adapted the books into a television series which aired from 1988 to 1990. The British network serialized the books up to the fourth, The Silver Chair.

“We went out and got the C.S. Lewis library,” Stuber said.

This means that Netflix has the rights to continue where both the films and the TV series left off. Three of the books that have not yet been adapted into either film or The Horse and His Boy, The Magician's Nephew and The Last Battle.

It remains to be seen if Gerwig will helm all seven of the films or if the streaming platform will complete the series.