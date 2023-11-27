Lionsgate's long-awaited live-action Naruto adaptation gets a promising update: a screenwriter in Tasha Huo.

Naruto's live-action adaptation has languished for 10 years since it was announced, but Lionsgate seems to have made some progress.

The new screenwriter, Tasha Huo, was profiled for Variety's top 10 screenwriters to watch. In the article, it said that her next project is a feature adaptation of the beloved manga and anime.

Huo is currently the showrunner for Netflix's animated series Tomb Raider. She's also developed a script for a Red Sonja reboot.

Details are scarce about the adaptation, but Anime Mojo wrote that the studio is looking for Asian actors for the main roles.

The manga, written and illlustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, ran from 1999 to November 2014 at Weekly Shonen Jump. Like the manga, the anime is divided into two parts. The first one is still called Naruto and follows the titular character's pre-teen years. The second part, Naruto Shippuden, follows the hero in his teens.

The main character is Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks to be the Hokage, or the leader of his village. When a powerful fox attacks their village, Naruto's father Minato sacrifices his life and seals the fox's spirit inside infant Naruto's body.

Due to the decree of the hokage who succeeds Naruto's father, he grows up not knowing anything about the spirit he hosts. Until a renegade ninja Mizuki tells him the real story.

Naruto ends up becoming a ninja and joins Sasuke Uchiha, his frequent rival, and Sakura Haruno, his crush to form Team 7. They complete missions for the villagers with tasks that range from chores to being bodyguards to assassinations.

Part 1 ends with the trio getting separated, going off on their own to train.

The manga has 72 volumes while the anime has 500 episodes. Overall, there have been 11 theatrical films and 12 original video animations (OVAs).