Check out the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections details here, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections continues the fighting games tradition of the Naruto series with a brand-new 3D fighting game that also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime. Here's everything you need to know about Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Release Date: November 17, 2023

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections comes out on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through Steam on November 17, 2023. The game was developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Multiple collector's editions can be purchased containing collectible items like in-game cosmetics, exclusive costumes, a collector's box, special collector's inlay, a steelbook, a pair of Naruto and Sasuke 15cm figurines, collectible cards, and a special serialized art scroll.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Gameplay

CyberConnect2 is a veteran of anime fighting games having made anime games for various franchises for the past two decades. It's amazing how they can continue innovating in their games without making them feel iterative. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is dubbed as the “greatest Naruto fighting game yet” with brand-new features and an expansive cast of characters that has not yet been seen before in any fighting game in history.

Players can relive key moments in the Naruto franchise from Naruto's childhood to the present day with Boruto, playing through key moments in the franchise with updated graphics and visuals. With ten new characters, the game's roster contains multiple versions of characters in the series, depicting them in different times of their lives and reflecting their attained skills up to that point. A special story mode will also be in the game featuring a brand-new story exclusive to Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Multiple offline and online game modes have also been added to the game, increasing its replayability. Players can take part in tournaments and ranked leaderboards, as well as in challenge modes and survival modes.

The fighting mechanics also got an improvement. Retaining the 3v3 format, players now have double the number of ninjutsu they can perform in the game. With special techniques and awakened modes as well as special team-up techniques, there are hundreds of different combinations of ninjutsu and secret techniques that players can discover and use in the game.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Story

The Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections feature the story of Naruto's journey from childhood to the present day, presented in storybook form where players can reenact the series' most iconic battles, up to Naruto's final clash with Sasuke. An encyclopedia is available in the game for players to gain more information and context around these story scenes.

The game's main story mode is the Special Story Mode, starring Naruto's son Boruto, the new protagonist of the long-running series. Boruto faces a new challenge that threatens to destroy everything that they know of. The Ninja world gets engulfed in a war, threatening it to collapse. Brand-new characters are introduced in this game mode, especially the villains responsible for starting the fifth Ninja war.

