It is official: Naruto is making a cameo in Free Fire! Naruto Shippuden collaborates with the hit free-to-play battle royale mobile game Garena Free Fire.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming collaboration between Naruto Shippuden and Free Fire.

Naruto Shippuden and Free Fire Collaboration Release Date

Naruto Shippuden and Free Fire are teaming up for a killer collaboration set to drop on servers in early 2025, perfect for all of us die-hard anime fans on the server!

Unfortunately, Garena has yet to confirm the exact date and details of the upcoming collab between Naruto Shippuden and Free Fire.

However, they did confirm the upcoming collaboration between the two will see the iconic characters of the Naruto anime come to life in Free Fire. Moreover, a special map featuring Naruto-themed elements will drop as part of the Naruto x Free Fire collaboration.

Fans React to Naruto x Free Fire

Prior to Garena’s official announcement, Free Fire initially teased the collab in their 7th anniversary Story Animation. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a distinctively orange-colored backpack with a Kunai accessory in the background in one of the scenes.

With news about the collaboration confirmed, some fans were eager to show their excitement over it.

“I was so shocked [that a] kunai and Ramen 🍜 [was] in the background. I already guessed it [was] Naruto 🤯”

“FREE FIRE X 👹 NARUTO 💯”

“I love Naruto”

With reactions like this, the Free Fire and Naruto collaboration is eagerly anticipated.

Free Fire Collaborations Galore

For fans of the game, Free Fire has seen a plethora of collaborations in its lifetime.

Some of their past collaborations include anime collabs with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Attack on Titan, and One-Punch Man.

Free Fire also had collaborations with other video game titles. Specifcally, they collaborated with Ragnarok Online, Street Fighter V, and Assassins’s Creed, and Devil May Cry 5.

But wait there is more! Free Fire also had celebrity collaborations with BTS, Justin Bieber, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sufficed to say, Free Fire has been eagerly cooking unique and fun partnerships to their game, making it less stale and more exciting for its player base.

Everyone Will Have to Wait for the Naruto Shippuden and Free Fire Collaboration

With the Naruto x Free Fire still set for next year, everyone will have to just sit back and enjoy the game as it is.

Fans and participants can relax in the interim by taking in the other exciting activities that Free Fire has in store for the second half of 2024. In fact, Free Fire’s 7th Anniversary celebrations are currently in full swing, which will eventually end on July 25.

If you want to check the game out for yourself, Garena Free Fire is available for download on the Apple iOS App and Google Play stores. For more updates, you can follow Free Fire’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

