The start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Champion prediction and pick.

Joey Logan comes in as the defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion. His win at Nashville secured his spot in the playoffs. Then he took a win at Atlanta in the first playoff race to move into the next round. In the second round, he did not win any of the three races but qualified on points to secure one of the final eight spots. Logano would then win at Las Vegas to secure his spot in the final race of the year. In the final race at Phoenix, he took the checkered flag and the 2024 title.

To win the title, one must qualify for the playoffs. There are two routes to becoming one of the final 16 drivers. The first route is to have the most points in the 26 regular season races. That person automatically qualifies for the final 16. The second route is to win a race. All drivers who win a race, unless more than 16 win races, qualify for the playoffs. Finally, the field of 16 is filled out with the top point producers of the season.

Kyle Larson: +500

Christopher Bell: +600

William Byron: +750

Ryan Blaney: +750

Denny Hamlin: +850

Joey Logano: +950

Tyler Reddick: +950

Chase Elliott: +1100

Chase Briscoe: +1100

Kyle Busch: +2100

Ty Gibbs: +2100

Brad Keselowski: +2500

Ross Chastain: +2600

Chris Buescher: +3200

Bubba Wallace: +5500

Shane Van Gisbergen: +5500

Austin Cindric: +7500

Carson Hocevar: +9500

Daniel Suarez: +9500

Favorites To Win NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Championship

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the title this year. Larson was the champion in 2021, having a dominant year, winning 11 races, including a stretch where he won three straight races. Last year, Larson was great once again. He won four races in the regular season and then would win a race in each of the first two playoff stages. Still, he did not have a win in the final three races and was eliminated on points. Still, without the playoff format, Larson would have been the champion last year.

Christopher Bell is also coming off a wonderful year. After a third-place finish to start the year at Dayton, he would go on to win three races during the regular season. Bell was solid in the playoffs as well, but could not find a win. He would finish second twice, and finish in the top ten in all but two races in the playoffs. S. After Martinsville, he was penalized four points, which dropped him behind William Byron for the final playoff spot.

Ryan Blaney is looking for his second title in three years. Last season Blaney had two regular season wins to put him in the playoffs. He spent much of the playoffs facing elimination. Blaney survived the first two rounds and would have been eliminated in the third round, but took a win at Martinsville to secure a spot in the finals. He would be ahead in the final race after the second stage but would end up finishing second.

Joey Logano qualified with just one regular season win last year, but wins at Atlanta and Las Vegas in the playoffs secured his spot in the finals. He would win the last race of the year to take home the crown. Logano has now won two of the last three years.

Sleepers To Win NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Championship

Ty Gibbs was solid last year but would finish in 15th place. He did not have a win in the regular season and qualified on points alone. He was one of three drivers to accomplish that. Still, he struggled in the first three playoff races to be eliminated. Now with more experience, he could make a run this year.

Austin Cindric qualified with a win at the Enjoy Illinois 300 last year. Cindric would have two top tens in the first round, and win a stage, moving him to the round of 12. Still, a stage win in the round of 12 was not enough to move him on, after two finishes outside the top 30. Like Gibbs, another year of experience could place him in a spot to make a run.

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Champion Prediction & Pick

There have not been back-to-back winners since Jimmie Johnson won the 2010 title, his fifth straight. Further, since 2010, the regular season champion has won just three times, making the favorite in terms of odds, Kyle Larson, not the best play to be the NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Getting hot on the right track at the right time is the key. Ryan Blaney has made the playoffs every year since 2017, making the final four in the last two. Blaney gets another title this year.

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Champion Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney (+750)