Just weeks after his jump to the WWE main roster, Oba Femi has been experiencing the run of his life. With dominant wins over Rusev, Kit Wilson, and others, Femi was recently asked about the chances of facing Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Femi opened up about the comparisons to Lesnar and promised facing “The Beast Incarnate” soon.

“What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had the UFC champion, multiple time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing ‘The Ruler,'” Femi said.

With a few weeks left for WWE WrestleMania 42, both Lesnar and Femi are currently left without an opponent. While fans still wonder who Femi could face at the upcoming PLE in Las Vegas, Lesnar recently issued an open challenge for his WrestleMania 42 opponent.

Article Continues Below

Oba Femi has a promising update for WWE 2K26 fans

Just days after the release of WWE 2K26, fans spotted former NXT Champion Oba Femi with an outdated look and raised their concerns over it. Shortly after, speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Femi shared a positive update on it.

“Here's the thing – there is a version of Oba Femi when I first started, when they did the initial motion capture for that, I did walk like that and I did have my hair up. So that is a version of Oba Femi,” he said. “Don't worry, there's updates coming. There's definitely updates coming. Fans, you'll get the original strut with the hair down – I promise.”