Jon Jones has had enough. In a lengthy and pointed statement posted to X on Monday, the greatest fighter in MMA history formally requested his release from the UFC, drawing a firm line in the sand after a bitter public dispute with CEO Dana White over the promotion's upcoming “Freedom 250” White House card on June 14.

The fallout began at UFC 326 this past weekend, when White told media that Jones was “never ever, ever” considered for the high-profile event, attributing his exclusion to a combination of Jones' legal history and ongoing hip health concerns. White went as far as referencing a video of Jones struggling to run during a flag football game, suggesting the 38-year-old had physically declined beyond the point of competition.

Dana White says Jon Jones was never seriously considered for the #UFCWhiteHouse card and says Jones' UFC career is over. “I sent a text to his lawyer saying, ‘Never going to happen, ever.'” pic.twitter.com/A0beFIOMpR — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 8, 2026

Jones fired back — hard.

Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans.

Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2026

In his statement, the former two-division champion confirmed that his camp was actively in negotiations with the UFC for the White House card, and that he had already moved off his initial asking price. What he received in return, he says, was a lowball offer that didn't come close to reflecting his legacy or market value, reportedly near half of the purse he had previously turned down for a fight against Tom Aspinall last November. “Real negotiations,” Jones emphasized, making clear this was not a case of empty posturing.

Perhaps most strikingly, Jones revealed he underwent stem cell treatment just last week specifically to prepare for the White House event, and that his training camp was set to begin Monday morning. The hip arthritis is real, Jones didn't deny that — but he drew a sharp distinction between a painful condition and one that makes fighting impossible. His question cut right to the heart of the dispute: if he had accepted the lowball offer, would Dana White suddenly have had no concerns about his hip?

The hypocrisy argument is a compelling one. According to Jones, the UFC was still calling him as recently as Friday to get him on the card, at an even lower number. That detail alone undermines the narrative that Jones was never a serious option.

After years of carrying the UFC on his back — multiple title reigns, legacy-defining matchups, and record-breaking pay-per-view numbers, being declared “done” without so much as a fair negotiation clearly crossed a line for Jones.

“No more spins, no more games,” he wrote. “Bones out.”

Whether the UFC grants the release or not, one thing is certain: the most dominant fighter this sport has ever seen deserves better than a lowball offer and a press conference dismissal.