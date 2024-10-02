ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega for the second race of the round of 12. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a YellaWood 500 at Talladega prediction and pick.

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the largest venues and tracks in the circuit. It comes in at 2.660 miles long, larger than the 2.50 miles of Daytona. It is the largest oval track, made in a similar style tri-oval style to Daytona. High speed is a major factor in this race, with speed that will exceed 200 miles per hour. Due to the unpredictability of major wrecks and other factors, odds are very similar between multiple drivers.

With two races left in the round of 12, William Byron currently leads the way, with Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top four. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric are currently on the bubble, sitting outside the top eight.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Talladega Odds

Ryan Blaney: +1200

Joey Logano: +1300

Kyle Busch: +1300

Brad Keselowski: +1300

William Byron: +1500

Chase Elliott: +1600

Denny Hamlin: +1700

Austin Cindric: +2100

Kyle Larson: +2100

Ross Chastain: +2300

Tyler Reddick: +2400

Chris Buescher: +2400

Bubba Wallace: +2400

Christopher Bell: +2500

Martin Truez Jr.: +2800

Michael McDowell: +3000

How to Watch Cup Series at Talladega

TV: NBC

Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Talladega

Ryan Blaney has been amazing here at Talladega overall. In the spring race, he started 21st but would lead a lap and finish 20th. Still, in the fall race of 2023, he won the race, while he finished second in the spring race of 2023, and the fall race of 2022. This is not the only success he has had. Blaney has won three times in his last 13 races here. Since joining team Penske in 2018, He has had three wins, two runner-ups, and a ninth palce finish. Further, he has won three stages, and been in a point-scoring position 18 times at the end of a stage.

Joey Logano sits second in odds to win this race. Still, he has had some struggles here. In the spring race, he started seventh, led 22 laps, and was second after the first stage. Still, he would finish 19th. Logano has led laps in ten of the last 11 races here while sitting in the top eight of a stage 12 times in the last ten races. Still, he has not finished well. He would finish in third place in 2021 while finishing outside the top ten in the other nine races.

William Byron has yet to win here, but he has raced well here. He was second in the final race here, and seventh in the spring. Byron has led laps in ten of the 12 races here, and been in the top ten of a stage 14 times. Further, Bryon has finished inside the top ten in four of the last seven races at this track, with an accident he was involved in causing a 26th-place finish, and one in front of him dropped him from the top five to the 15th.

Chase Elliott rounds out the favorites to win the race. He finished 15th in the spring but led five laps, would be second at the end of the first stage and eighth at the end of the second. Still, he has had some success here. He would finish seventh in the fall race in 2023. Further, he won the race in the fall of 2022 while sitting seventh in the spring of 2022 race. Further, Elliott has been inside the top ten of a stage in each of the last nine races.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Talladega

Austin Cindric has raced here just five times. He started second in the spring race, and would lead 16 laps. Cindric was first after the first stage and second after the second stage. Still, he would finish 23rd. In the spring of 2022 race, he finished 21st, but in the fall, he finished ninth after a fourth-place stage finish. Then, he struggled in the spring race in 2023. He was sixth after the first stage but finished 26th. Last fall, Cindric was great though. He finished fifth after finishing the first stage in sixth place.

Christopher Bell has struggled in the last two races here. He finished 38th in the spring after an accident. He was also 14th in the fall race. Still, he was eighth in the spring race of 2023, and has led laps in five of the nine races he has started in at Talladega.

Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick

Avoiding the “big one” is the key in this race. Still, some drivers can avoid it on the regular. Picking a winner is nearly impossible with how many variables are at play, but there are still plenty of quality drivers, with good odds, to make solid picks on. Still, with this being a playoff race, expect those still in the chase to take fewer chances and finish well.

Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick: Blaney Top 5 (+145), Byron Top 5 (+190)