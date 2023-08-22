Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have never been the same since the Coca-Cola 600 race. Joe Gibbs tried his best to mend the relationship between the two but it was to no avail. Since then, both got disqualified at Pocono during the NASCAR Cup series and a lot of words were exchanged. Busch held off Hamlin and things got heated between the two once again. But, the media just could not help but compare the two. This is especially when Hamlin has yet to re-sign with JGR.

Denny Hamlin has been vocal about wanting to run it back with JGR as they pursue another Toyota deal. But, it just has not happened. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are almost ready to commence which means a looming offseason approaches as well. Joe Gibbs may want to speed up the process of trying to sign one of his best drivers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amid all of this tension, Hamlin reaffirmed his intentions to stay with JGR, via Dustin Long of NBC Sports.

“I’m not trying to insinuate anything for sure, but I think that I’m happy at Joe Gibbs Racing and Joe is happy with me,” he said about his relationship with the racing team. Denny also added that his contract situation is unique and should not be compared, “I think that certainly with the Kyle (Busch) situation last year, Kyle’s ask was his ask. And Joe Gibbs needed sufficient funding for the car to do it.”

Toyota might be nearing a deal with JGR soon and it would only be a matter of time until Denny Hamlin signs with them for the 2024 season as well.