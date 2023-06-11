Jim France, the owner of NASCAR and IMSA, pushed through with their plans of entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans. They became part of the Innovative Car class and started strong at the oldest endurance race in the world. NASCAR tasked the lineup of Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller to represent them.

The moniker given to the car was Le Monster. It had a V8 engine which gave it a distinct power to beat out the GT-filled 62-car competition. They were not eligible to win any classes but they were able to achieve their goal of seeing the checkered flag. Although, Jimmie Johnson craved more action and wanted to compete better despite their success, per Jenna Fryer of AP News.

“We are bummed. I wish we could come back and do it again. This moment, like with everybody, I hate that it is over. Like, I hate that. We had such a good time. I hope to come back without a doubt and do this race again. But this moment in time, this group of people, it won’t happen again. It’s just impossible,” Johnson said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmie Johnson explained what drove the team to push as far as they did at Le Mans.

“We’re not the same category, but we are the same type of car, and the estimations we thought we’d be a mid-to-back pack of the GT cars and you use that for motivation,” the seven-time NASCAR champion declared.

NASCAR has found a lot of success at Le Mans this year. They hope to continue it in the coming years.