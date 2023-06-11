Ferrari Hypercar took 58 years before winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans but they did it unexpectedly. They beat Toyota, the only competitive manufacturer for the last five years. These were because of James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The stacked lineup of drivers shared the number 51 Ferrari 499P. A total of 342 laps in the Sarthe circuit took down Toyota in Le Mans. The car manufacturer's return to the oldest endurance race in the world was legendary. They have not won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 1965 when Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt were at the helm.

Antonio Giovinazzi could not help to be speechless amid their victory, per Matt Warwick of BBC Sport

“It's emotional. Unbelievable. I have no words,” said the former Formula One driver.

An exciting final lap was needed for Ferrari to win over Toyota. The last lap was unfortunate for Toyota as Ryo Hirakawa crashed at the Arnage corner. The Ferrari drivers never looked back and continued until they saw the checkered flag.

James Calado emphasized the importance of winning Le Mans in a statement.

“It's a great achievement after so long,” said Calado.

Even legendary Ferrari driver Nigel Mansell was amused by the victory.

“This will go down in history,” said Mansell as Ferrari reclaimed their glory in one of the triple crown races.

The second car from Ferrari also finished fifth at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Their huge victory begs the question: Will Ferrari continue to pursue the triple crown of motorsport in the coming years?