Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of JTG Daugherty Racing took home the victory in the 75th running of the Daytona 500, and there were mixed reactions from NASCAR fans after the race ended in a caution.

It was not clear who won the race initially when the caution went out, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was named the winner eventually after the big wreck.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+3000) wins the Daytona 500 🏁pic.twitter.com/MjJsDZlnr2 — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) February 20, 2023

There were some negative reactions initially, and some not-so-nice nicknames.

“Lucky for you you didn’t have to race back to the green whatever it takes though good job Stenhouse it sucks that you had to win like that. But you are now t h e Daytona Champ 🏆…” wrote @48horseturd



He clearly does not like the overtime rules in NASCAR.

“Wrecky Stenhouse Jr. is a Daytona 500 winner. What an absolute joke that race has turned into” wrote @joeblowdough85.

Despite the fact that the Daytona 500 is a wildly unpredictable race, this guy does not believe that Stenhouse Jr. winning is a good thing.

“I’ve called Stenhouse every name in the book and still think he’s an idiot but well done dude. Seems like a cool dude” wrote @AdamChugsYouWin.

Interesting that he believes Stenhouse Jr. is still an idiot, but a cool dude at the same time. Some others gave Stenhouse props, and expressed excitement at the wild ending of the race.

“F’ng Stenhouse for the WIN!” wrote @pigvomit12.

“Another crash!! Stenhouse won caution checkered…” wrote @Txrzel17.

“Congratulations to Ricky Stenhouse. You are the winner of the 2023 Daytona 500. The single car team that could” wrote @big_tex06.

“Ricky Stenhouse didn’t make headlines all week. And yet when it mattered most, he made the biggest headline. Daytona 500 winner,” wrote @Day500champ1.

Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing are Daytona 500 champions, an unsuspecting driver and team take home the biggest race in NASCAR.