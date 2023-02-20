The 75th running of the Daytona 500 took place, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of JTG Daugherty Racing won the race in dramatic fashion over Joey Logano of Team Penske.

The race ran 212 laps, the most ever run in a Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. becomes the 42nd winner of the race, and his previous best finish in the event was seventh. He has been with JTG Daugherty Racing since the 2020 season, and has not won a Cup Series race since 2017.

Stenhouse Jr. won at Talladega and Daytona in 2017, so all of his wins have come at restrictor plate tracks. However, neither of those wins came in the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the NASCAR season.

The race had 52 lead changes, with the last one coming from Stenhouse Jr. overtaking Team Penske’s Joey Logano for the lead, just before the race-ending caution was waved. That was the third-most lead changes ever in a Daytona 500.

The first restart in overtime resulted in a crash before the white flag was seen, which caused another restart. From there, the field held together long enough to reach the white flag, but it did not take long for another wreck, which ultimately ended the race and gave Stenhouse Jr. the win.

The race featured 21 different leaders and eight cautions.

Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

Five of the top ten finishers were Chevy drivers, including the winner Stenhouse Jr. Four Ford drivers finished in the top ten, and Christopher Bell, who finished third, was the lone Toyota in the top ten.