Morgan Wallen just made the old joke about a criminal dumb enough to hit a parked police car scarily apropos. The 30-year-old controversial country music star was arrested Monday in downtown Nashville after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of the bar of another country music star — Eric Church — that landed on the ground just steps away from some Metro Nashville police officers.
Wallen was arrested early on Monday morning and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for the dangerous stunt. The incident was reported on by the Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, who had access to the arrest report.
Occurring on lower Broadway, a busy section of Nashville filled with honky-tonks and concert venues, Wallen reportedly threw a chair from the sixth floor rooftop of Church's newly opened Chief's Bar — and was seen doing so by staff members of the establishment.
When it landed just feet away from Metro Nashville police officers, the officers allegedly went to investigate and were informed by the staff that it was Wallen who threw the chair.
According to WTVF, the arrest report further states that officers were able to view a video which showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” with witnesses telling officers that Wallen laughed afterward.
Wallen's arrest mugshot also displays a peculiar lack of contrition — he appears to be smiling broadly as if at a red carpet event.
It's just the latest misstep caught on video for the controversial country music star. Wallen infamously was chastised by the music industry in 2021 when a video clip emerged of Wallen casually using a racial slur while with friends.
Wallen then apologized, and the incident seemed to have little effect on album sales with his country music fanbase — his latest album, “One Thing at a Time,” held the number one spot on the prestigious Billboard 200 albums chart for 19 weeks. Meanwhile, his previous album “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent more than a year at or near the top of the charts even in the midst of the racial slur scandal.
So it will be interesting to see how much of an effect Wallen's current scandal will have — if any — on his defiant career.
Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, released a brief statement Monday morning, stating, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
The three counts of reckless endangerment — for the two officers who were in the vicinity of the chair and for the danger to the public — constitutes a felony, while the disorderly conduct charge is a misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
Wallen is currently out on bail but will return to court on May 3. Coincidentally, his tour was already set to be in Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 2nd and May 3rd — but it remains to be seen whether Wallen will keep those concert dates in light of the arrest and scheduled court appearance.
Morgan Wallen has already been granted some second chances by country music and his fanbase for past bad behavior, so it will be interesting to see how willing the industry is to forgive him this time around for yet another poor decision.