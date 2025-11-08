After back-to-back date nights with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift had a girls' night in New York City with Sabrina Carpenter.

On Wednesday night, Swift went to dinner with Kelce, who proposed to the singer back in August at The Polo Bar, Nov. 5, and then on Thursday, Nov. 6, they went to Zero Bond, which is a private members' social club. On Friday, Nov. 7, the pop stars went to dine at The Corner Store in SoHo.

According to photos circulating on social media, Swift wore a Thom Browne brown plaid miniskirt and a Thom Browne polo. She paired the outfit with sheer black stockings and bright red Gucci Women's Horsebit Platform Slingback Pumps.

As for the “Manchild” singer, she wore a brown overcoat, a white turtleneck, a black mini skirt, black kitten heels, and a black quilted bag.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter leaving a restaurant in New York City last night! pic.twitter.com/zIAp8lYzQ6 — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The singers were most likely celebrating Carpenter's Grammy nominations as the “Tears” singer was nominated for six awards at the 2026 Grammys which were announced Friday morning. Carpenter was nominated for:

Record of the Year – “Manchild”

Album of the Year – Man's Best Friend

Best Pop Vocal Album – Man's Best Friend

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Manchild”

Best Music Video – “Manchild”

For the most-coveted award, Album of the Year, Carpenter is up against Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Justin Bieber's SWAG, Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, Lady Gaga's MAYHEM, Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Leon Thomas' MUTT, and Tyler, the Creator's CHROMAKOPIA.

Swift on the other hand has not been nominated for any Grammys this year marking it her third time in her career that she hasn't had a nomination. She previously was not nominated in 2009, 2011, and 2017 previously but had was entered in two or more categories at each of those shows, according to Billboard.

However, the upcoming Grammys, Swift did not score a nomination because she did not release music in the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys which was August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025. Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released on Oct. 3 but is eligible for the 2027 Grammys.

The 2026 Grammys will be held on February 1, 2026.