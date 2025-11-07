In case you've been wondering where WWE star Bianca Belair has been, it sounds like she is dealing with an injury, and her return may not be for a while.

BodySlam reports (via Sports Illustrated) that Belair has had a “rough” road to recovery from her injury, and the WWE star may not be back until “the early stages of 2026.”

They add that “WWE is hopeful for the current proposed timeline with the potential of a return earlier than expected.” However, it remains to be seen if that happens.

When did Bianca Belair's injury happen, and when will she return to WWE?

It has been several months since Belair was in WWE. She was last seen at the Evolution PLE in July, where she served as the special guest referee of a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

At WrestleMania 41, Belair faced Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the Women's World Championship. Not only did she lose, ending her undefeated WrestleMania streak, but she also suffered broken fingers.

The aftermath of the injuries is still looming, as evident in her ongoing WWE hiatus. Luckily, if she is slated to be back in “early 2026,” WWE will be getting two of their top injured stars back, as former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is also injured and targeting a similar return date.

A Royal Rumble return should not be counted out. WWE loves using the annual battle royals to debut new Superstars or those returning from hiatuses.

Whenever Belair returns, she has a ready-made feud waiting for her. Her former tag team partner, Jade Cargill, just turned heel and is the reigning Women's Champion. Cargill just beat Tiffany Stratton to win the Women's Championship for the first time.

Before her injury, Belair was involved in the feud between Cargill and Naomi. Originally, Belair won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Cargill.

During their second reign, Cargill was attacked by someone backstage. Naomi then filled in for Cargill, holding the Women's Tag Team Championship for 73 days with Belair, whose individual reign lasted 177 days.

However, upon Cargill's return, Naomi was revealed to be her attacker. This launched their individual feud, and Belair would later officiate a match between them.