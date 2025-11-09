An LSU influencer is addressing the rumor that she is having an affair with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Peighton Tubre, who is a student at LSU and is a sports influencer, posted a video to her Instagram profile on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

“I’d like to address some of the fake news that has been circulating about me on the internet,” Tubre told her followers in the video.

“Recently, there was an article posted on Facebook saying that I was having an affair with Garrett Nussmeier and that we were seen entering a hotel room together the night before one of his games.”

“I was hoping it was going to go away and no one would see it,” she continued, noting that the article did not have a lot of engagement at first. However, the article spread and she was contacted about the article.

“Spoiler alert, everyone saw it. Everyone has seen it. People are blowing up my phone people are reaching out to my family members which is really weird,” Tubre added.

The rumors continued to gain even more exposure when another article suggested she sent the engaged LSU quarterback photos of herself.

“So today, somebody sends me another article that they posted saying that Garret sent me unsolicited photos that made me uncomfortable, and I posted the screenshots on social media, which, if you follow me, you know I didn’t post anything like that,” Tubre said.

Tubre concluded her message to her followers to ensure that both articles have no truth backing it.

“It is just fake, it is all fake. That’s really all I have to say, it is just fake,” she said at the end of her video.

Article Continues Below

The influencer earned a lot of support with fans telling her that the articles had to be coming from people who were jealous of her success.

“@surferpeighton speak your truth. We always got your back and know you keep it classy,” one fan responded. “Proud of you young sis for speaking up and setting the record straight.”

“People need to mind their own business,” another fan added.

“We won’t tolerate any Peighton slander around here,” the official LSU football fan page commented.

What made the rumors about a potential affair between Tubre and Nussmeier even more interesting gossip for people is that the quarterback recently got engaged. Nussmeier proposed to Ella Springfield in July after meeting at LSU in 2021. The quarterback has not commented on the rumors.