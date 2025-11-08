The wave of NBA players turning to podcasting has taken over the sports landscape, and Draymond Green has been right at the center of it. Between The Draymond Green Show and Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Warriors forward has carved out a strong voice beyond the hardwood.

During a recent conversation about his favorite player-hosted shows, Green named Club 520 with Jeff Teague, All the Smoke with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, and Mind the Game, the basketball philosophy show co-hosted by Steve Nash and LeBron James, per SI. But one popular series didn’t make his top three: Podcast P with Paul George.

Green explained why. The Warriors star said that while George’s podcast had become a fan favorite, he couldn’t include it since George pressed pause after joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Draymond Green calls out Paul George for halting his podcast “I must say, I love Podcast P… But I can’t put P in my top-three no more… When the times get tough, you can’t gracefully bow out, P. You’ve gotta keep pushing through the rough times, because this is what we do. We… pic.twitter.com/ftAPiFNbxa — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 7, 2025

“I must say, I love Podcast P,” Green said. “I love that Podcast P finally showed the world his personality, who P is. I’ve known P for years now, and I think the first time the world really got to see who P is was through his podcast. But I can’t put P in my top-three no more because as someone who went through a podcast and won a championship and took a beating for it all year, you can’t quit, P.”

Green’s Perspective on Consistency in the Podcast Era

Green made it clear that he sees podcasting as part of the modern athlete’s identity, not a distraction. He referenced recording his own shows throughout Golden State’s 2022 championship run, contrasting that with George’s decision to take a break when Philadelphia struggled through an injury-filled season.

“So when the times get tough, you can’t gracefully bow out, P,” Green added. “You’ve gotta keep pushing through the rough times, because this is what we do. We podcast, too. You can’t take a break when the times get rough like that.”

George, who signed a four-year max contract with the Sixers last summer, said his break was meant to allow him to reset mentally and physically. The 76ers fell apart down the stretch, landing in the draft lottery amid injuries and inconsistent play.

Despite Green’s playful jab, his comments came off more like competitive teasing than genuine criticism. Both stars have used their platforms to connect with fans and share authentic perspectives rarely seen during their playing days.

As Green continues to build his media presence while still competing at a high level, the question remains: can the same balance work for others like George once the spotlight dims?