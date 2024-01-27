Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift now has one thing in common; re-recorded music to own their art from "greedy" music labels.

Morgan Wallen is following Taylor Swift's footsteps in re-recording music.

The country artist took to social media to discourage fans from streaming eight recently released tracks, recorded during his pre-Big Loud days. In his post, he considers the re-recorded music “subpar” and regrets their release against his wishes. ““I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else.”

In response, Morgan Wallen is releasing his inner Swift with by re-recording “Spin You Around.” It's a song from the same batch, but this time, offering fans an alternative while they avoid the older material.

Expressing his discontent, Wallen criticized the release of the decade-old tracks as “gross” and “greedy.” He highlighted the darker aspects of the music industry. Despite Wallen's objections, Panacea Records, the label behind the release, stands by the decision. Expressing excitement about sharing the previously unheard songs with Wallen's fanbase.

“We love the songs and believe some of his fans will love it too. We are excited to finally get these songs out to the world.”

The expanded edition of the “Stand Alone” project, featuring the contested tracks, accompanies Wallen's re-recording on streaming services.

Morgan Wallen, unlike Taylor Swift's preparedness, hastily prepared the cover art for his re-recorded music. While he's currently on a duck-hunting trip.

In a comprehensive statement, Wallen recounted his initial foray into music production in 2014. Expressing regret over past management decisions and the quality of the unreleased tracks. He reassured fans of forthcoming new music and announced a donation of $100k to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program.