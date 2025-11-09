Aaron Rodgers is keeping his wife's identity under wraps, even from the Pittsburgh Steelers' WAGS.

According to an interview with The Daily Mail, it's not out of desire from the other WAGS as they all want to welcome her to the Steelers family.

“We all want to meet her, to invite her out, get to know her,” an unidentified WAG told the publication. “But we haven’t met her yet. We don’t even know who she is.”

“She’s like a phantom,” she added.

Aaron Rodgers confirms marriage

Rodgers revealed earlier this year that he tied the knot to a mystery woman, which was later confirmed to be his girlfriend, Brittani. The public is still unaware of her last name. The Super Bowl champion sparked marriage rumors over the summer when he appeared to practices with a ring on his left ring finger. He later confirmed that he had gotten married.

When Rodgers had an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show back in June, he noted that he and his wife are private people.

“Didn’t want that. Didn’t like any of that,” Rodgers said at the time. “And now I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye. Didn’t sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn’t want to be a part of it. Because I do things in private because I want my personal life to be private, now I’m weird.”

There was a lot of doubt surrounding his marriage not only from WAGS at the Steelers but from his family. Shortly after his marriage was confirmed in June, a source close to Rodgers' family told The New York Post that they are “unconvinced the marriage is real.”

While he hasn't introduced Brittani to the other WAGS, he has been mentioning her in interviews.

“You know, when you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes — there’s no better feeling in the world,” Rodgers told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football back in July.

“I got the most incredible wife,” he continued. “I just really love her and I’m just so thankful to have her by my side in the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Over the years, Rodgers has made sure knowledge about his relationships are released at his own time. Prior to his marriage to Brittani, he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. He kept his engagement to Woodley under wraps until his 2020 NFL MVP speech when he referred to Woodley as his “fiancée.”

They were engaged in 2021 but called off their engagement in February 2022. She is currently single following her September 2025 breakup from French actor Lucas Bravo.