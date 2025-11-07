While you would assume getting released by WWE like Karrion Kross and Scarlett were would mean a decrease in pay, they are getting paid “more” than ever.

In a recent interview with the Coach & Bro podcast (via WrestlePurists), Kross and Scarlett discussed their current financial situation. Things are going well for the wrestlers, who are on the independent circuit.

“This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it’s something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out — ‘Am I going to get released?’ — they might want to hear this: We are making more than we were making there,” Scarlett revealed. “We were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we’re doing than we were at WWE.”

She did concede that “WWE pays great,” but if you “hustle,” you can make even more. So, sometimes the grass is greener on the other side.

How are Karrion Kross and Scarlett being paid “more” than when in WWE before their release?

Article Continues Below

Kross weighed in on the matter. He explained why this is possible. Doing shows for independent promotions means you have “independent merchandising” and other things like toys and video games. All of these revenue streams can result in wrestlers making more than they would with WWE, the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

“You have the shows, you have independent merchandising, [and] you have toys; there’s independent video games being developed that a lot of people don’t know about, and they’re looking for unsigned talent, there's the conventions,” he explained. “Your income will not solely come from the independent shows, per se. But being an independent contractor and you’re not under the umbrella of somewhere, you have a whole world wide open.”

Since their WWE releases in August 2025, Kross and Scarlett have returned to the indies. Kross, who now goes by Killer Kross, and Scarlett remain as popular as ever. They have crossed paths with other former WWE stars, such as Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder).

It's unclear if they will ever return to WWE. However, they appear happy and successful on their own. Their release marked the second time they had been dropped by WWE.