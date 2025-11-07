Jaylen Brown has had better weeks. The Celtics star is battling through a 4-5 start, injuries across the roster, and now, a hairline scandal that’s taken over NBA social media. After multiple incidents involving Brown’s hair dye rubbing off on opposing players’ jerseys, Rick Ross has officially entered the chat, per TheSportsRush.

It began innocently enough when Miami rookie Kyshawn George looked down midgame to find a black smudge across his white jersey. The same thing had happened to Knicks forward OG Anunoby earlier in the season. Both stains, fans quickly realized, came from Brown’s spray-on hairline, which has been struggling to stay intact during games.

Since switching from braids back to a buzzcut, Brown’s been experimenting with products to maintain a clean look. Unfortunately, his chosen hairspray seems to be transferring more than style. And that’s where Rick Ross decided to step in.

Rick Ross reacts to Jaylen Brown’s hair rubbing off on other players: “End the madness… that’s your third victim this week!” 😂pic.twitter.com/Eo5SjQ0m3R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 6, 2025

“Stop the Madness,” Ross Says — Then Makes a Business Pitch

In a video shared on social media, Ross, sitting in his barber’s chair, issued a playful but pointed message. “Jaylen Brown. Yo. It’s time to end the madness,” Ross said. “Whoever your barber is, tell him to stop. Chill with the hair follicles. You’re spraying hair from another human on there, and you’re playing ball. It’s causing trauma. Let’s stop the madness.”

But Ross didn’t just roast Brown. He offered a business proposal. “Jaylen, me and you could do a dye company,” Ross continued. “Let’s just create a dye company and give it to the streets. You’re playing ball, that’s your third victim this week. We rock with you, but stop the madness.”

The Miami rapper’s comments arrived after fans noticed Brown’s hair dye mishaps spreading like wildfire online. Even Celtics broadcasters joked about it on-air. Brown, seemingly unfazed, posted on X after the latest incident with George, writing, “AI is getting out of hand.”

It was a sarcastic nod to the internet’s obsession with his hair, but it also showed he’s aware of the ongoing spectacle. Still, with Jayson Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown doesn’t exactly have time for a midseason trip to Turkey for a hair transplant fix. For now, he’ll just have to keep the dye off his defenders.