Natalie Portman is a veteran actress who has amassed a large body of work and a slew of awards in her career. She is most well-known for her movies such as V for Vendetta (2005), Black Swan (2010), and Jackie (2016), among others. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022.

Natalie Portman’s Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $90 million

Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022 is $90 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Natalie Portman (born Natalie Hershlag) was born in Jerusalem, Israel. She and her family then lived initially in Washington, D.C. before relocating to Connecticut and then to Long Island. She studied ballet and modern dance at a young age at the American Theater Dance Workshop, as well as the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts.

She was discovered by an agent at a pizza restaurant, after which she auditioned for the 1992 off-Broadway Ruthless. This would be the start of Portman’s acting career.

She then got a leading role in action drama film Leon: The Professional (1994). Here, she adopted her grandmother’s maiden name, Portman, as a stage name for the sake of privacy.

Portman went back to school after shooting Leon: The Professional, before appearing in the short film Developing (1994). She was then cast in iconic crime drama Heat (1995). Next were comedy-drama Beautiful Girls (1996), Everyone Says I Love You (1996), and Tim Burton’s classic Mars Attacks! (1996)

Her next film would transition her from teen roles to adult roles as she played Padme Amidala in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace (1999). While the movie itself was panned by critics, Portman shone in her first big-budget role. What’s more, she was still a high school senior at the time, and could not even attend the premiere night due to finals.

Portman was then cast in coming-of-age film Anywhere but Here (1999), where she would show her tremendous acting prowess again. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

She then appeared in Where the Heart Is (2000) in her only project that year. Her roles would get drastically reduced over the next few years as she would begin attending Harvard University to pursue psychology.

Nevertheless, she was still able to do Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), filmed in the summer of 2000.

Portman would have plenty of projects again after graduating in 2003. Garden State (2004) came just the next year; she would rue her participation in the film due to her role affirming the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” trope. Her next movie was one of her most successful ones, with her performance in Closer (2004) being lauded by critics. Portman went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her efforts.

Her final Star Wars film came next year, entitled Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005); the movie ended up being the second highest-grossing film of the year. Obviously, all of this would help to add to Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022.

Portman’s next film was Free Zone (2005) which was unfortunately met with criticism and controversy.

She would more than make up for it with her standout performance as Evey Hammond in V for Venedtta (2005). It was said to be her “strongest perperformance” so far in her career, and she was awarded with the Saturn Award for Best Actress. The next year, her sole project was biographical film Goya’s Ghosts (2006), with Portman being cast due to her resemblance with Francisco Goya’s portrait The Milkmaid of Bordeaux.

She then starred in Wong Kar-wai’s My Blueberry Nights (2007), as well as Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier (2007).

Next was beloved children’s movie Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007). The Other Women (2007) came in the same year, as well as comedy-drama New York, I Love You (2007).

Portman then starred in the 2009 drama Brothers opposite Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal.

She would do Hershey (2010) before embarking on one arguably her best cinematic performance in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan (2010). Portman underwent rigerous training to perform the role, and she was awarded the 2011 Academy Award for Best Actress for her efforts.

She then produced and starred in No Strings Attached (2011) as a “palate cleanser” after the intense Black Swan project. Your Highness (2011) came next, before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor (2011).

Portman reprised her role as Jane in Thor: The Dark World (2012), which was a critical flop but a box-office success nonetheless. She would not appear in the MCU for several films despite playing a key role in both Thor films.

She then appeared in ensemble flick Knight of Cups (2015), after which she directed and starred in A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015). The western film Jane Got a Gun (2015), came later in the year.

In 2016, Portman starred in the biopic Jackie in a challenging role as Jacqueline Kennedy. She was praised for her performance, and was nominated for the 2016 Academy Award for Best Actress. She won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress for the role.

She then starred in French-Belgian movie Planetarium (2017) the next year.

2018 saw her star in another ensemble film The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, as well as Vox Lux, both receiving-mixed-to-negative reviews.

She appeared in Lucy in the Sky (2019) before starring as Jane Foster once again in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder as her most recent project.

Aside from her movies and shows, Portman is well-known for being one of the most academically-gifted people in Hollywood. Her high school research “A Simple Method to Demonstrate the Enzymatic Production of Hydrogen from Sugar” was entered in the Intel Science Talent Search; she also contributed to a study “Frontal lobe activation during object permanence: data from near-infrared spectroscopy” on the way to completing her degree in psychology on Harvard.

From a child actress to an esteemed veteran of the industry, Portman has as much as 71 acting credits as of 2022. She has consistently been nominated for numerous awards, and has already won an Oscar. For her efforts, Natalie Portman has amassed a net worth of $90 million in 2022.

Were you stunned at all at Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022?