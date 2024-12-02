After one season playing for Deion Sanders and Colorado, former three-star recruit Nahmier Robinson will enter the transfer portal. Robinson, the son of 12-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson, confirmed his decision just two days after the Buffaloes' final game of the 2024 regular season, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

As a cornerback, Nahmier Robinson took the field for just a handful of snaps and did not record a tackle or interception. His lone statistic of the season, a pass breakup, occurred in Week 3 against Colorado State. He shares a similar stature as his father, officially listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back.

Having appeared in just a handful of games, Robinson has up to four years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He has not indicated where he is looking to continue his athletic career. Before committing to Colorado, the Seattle native also received an offer from Washington, his hometown team and father's alma mater.

Long before his decorated NBA career, Nate Robinson was also a college football player at Washington. Nate Robinson was also a cornerback and appeared in 13 games for the Huskies in 2002 as a freshman before shifting his focus to basketball.

After watching his NBA window close, Nate Robinson attempted to revive his football career in the NFL. The multi-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion tried out for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 but failed to make their active roster.

Colorado waiting on first bowl game since 2020

While Colorado's 2024 regular season has come to an end, the Buffaloes still have one game remaining before they can wrap up their campaign. Sanders' squad was eliminated from the Big 12 Championship Game — and subsequently removed from the College Football Playoff picture — but will still make a bowl appearance for the first time since 2020.

Ending the regular season at 9-3, the Buffaloes finished with their best record in over two decades. After Week 14, Colorado moved up to No. 20 in the rankings after throttling Oklahoma State in their season finale.

Despite dominating most of their games, Colorado's untimely 37-21 loss to Kansas in Week 13 doomed their title hopes. The loss set up Arizona State and Iowa State to receive bids to the Big 12 Championship Game in AT&T Stadium on Dec. 7.

Regardless of what bowl game Colorado ends up in, they will likely be without most of their key players. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter will be expected to sit out the game in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, while Jimmy Horn and Shilo Sanders could do the same.