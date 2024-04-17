Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the organization, which is looking to return to college football prominence after a long hiatus as one of the sport's cellar dwellers. Sanders brought immediate attention to the program when he joined them in early 2023, and Colorado football began the 2023 season with a bang after a huge road win over reigning National Championship runner-up TCU to open up the campaign, but quickly fell back down to earth as their lack of size and talent in the trenches quickly became apparent.
One player who will be a member of Colorado football in 2024 is 2023 cornerback Nahmier Robinson, son of former NBA player and Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson.
In a recent video from Well Off Media on YouTube (courtesy of JaKi on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter), Sanders asks Robinson several times how he is doing at a recent Buffaloes practice.
In response to the heartwarming gesture, Nate Robinson took to his own account on X to express his gratitude to Coach Prime and Colorado football.
“Brings tears to my eyes of joy watching my son and my favorite football player share a moment, thanks Coach prime for helping turn my baby boy into a man/Dawg,” wrote Robinson in his post.
A huge shift in Boulder
When Deion Sanders arrived on the scene in Boulder to join Colorado football after departing Jackson State, he immediately brought a wave of national attention along with him.
Sanders initially ruffled some feathers when describing his ideal Colorado football recruits during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.
“Quarterbacks are different,” Sanders said, per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. “We want mother, father, you know, dual-parent. We want their kid to be 3.5 and up, because he’s got to be smart. No bad decisions off the field, at all, because he has to be a leader of men. It’s so many different attributes in what we look for.”
His description of an ideal player along the defensive line was decidedly different–and more offensive.
“Single momma, trying to get it. He’s on free lunch. I mean, I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue momma. Like, momma barely made the flight,” Sanders said.
It seems that over the last year, Sanders has taken the immense public response to those comments and used it to change his ways, now becoming a more positive supporting presence for his Colorado football players, regardless of what backgrounds they come from.
Colorado football will need all of the help they can get in 2024 as they embark on a much tougher schedule due to a recent conference realignment. While the Buffaloes certainly have some talent on their roster, including Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders as well as star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, the team's lines on both sides of the ball certainly need some work to help provide those skill positional talents with the most time possible.