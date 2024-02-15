The Washington Nationals reportedly want Stephen Strasburg to report to spring training despite the pitcher's retirement in 2023.

Stephen Strasburg retired during the 2023 season. The former All-Star is under contract through 2027, though, and the Washington Nationals want him to report to spring training to mentor younger players, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

It should be noted that Strasburg is still technically on the Nationals' 40-man roster. Zuckerman also reports that Strasburg still has a locker in the team's spring training clubhouse in Florida.

Strasburg has been hampered by injures over the years and he isn't expected to pitch again at the MLB level. But the Nationals still want to utilize him by having him come to camp and helping with players on the team. Washington is rebuilding and the Nationals probably feel that having a veteran like Strasburg present would benefit the ball club.

What is going on between Nationals and Stephen Strasburg?

The Nationals' Strasburg stance isn't completely surprising, however. In September, Nationals owner Mark Lerner made a shocking admission after the team backed out of holding a retirement ceremony for him.

“It is our hope that ongoing conversations remain private out of respect for the individuals involved,” Lerner said in a statement, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Until then, we look forward to seeing Stephen when we report to Spring Training.”

Financial details of the remaining money on Strasburg's contract have led to all of this uncertainty. It also isn't clear if Stephen Strasburg has any plans of reporting to camp.

The entire situation is uncertain at best. The Nationals want Strasburg to help the team in some kind of way as they continue to pay him, even if it isn't as a player.

MLB may need to step in and investigate the situation, because Strasburg and the Nationals don't appear to be on the same page at the moment.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.