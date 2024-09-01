The Washington Nationals may have found a new source of offense. Former MLB manager Dusty Baker's son Darren recorded a hit Sunday in his first at-bat for the team, per USA Today Sports. Darren Baker smacked a single on the first MLB pitch he ever saw.

Darren Baker's parents including Dusty were seen smiling and cheering in the stands following the single. Darren's base hit came in a game Sunday for the Nationals against the Chicago Cubs. The young Nationals infielder was seen smiling as he reached first base.

“He was brought up a baseball player,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said about Darren, per ESPN. “He understands the game and knows how to play the game. He steals bases when you need him to. He puts the ball in play to get guys over and knocks in some big runs. All that stuff. He's just a baseball player.”

Darren Baker's journey to the Nationals

Darren just joined the team on Sunday, after being called up on Saturday. He is the 10th round MLB draft pick for the Nationals, in the 2021 draft. He slashed at a .285 average with minor league club Rochester, to go with 49 runs batted in. While in the minors, Darren also proved to be an expert base runner. He has 38 stolen bases on the year with Rochester.

The second baseman is the son of Dusty Baker, the famed MLB manager. Dusty managed the Nationals for two seasons, in 2016 and 2017. Dusty also managed the Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants. Dusty also played in MLB for nearly 20 years, winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dusty also managed the Astros to a World Series title in 2022.

Dusty retired from managing after the 2023 campaign with Houston. It appears he will now have something new to do, as his son is carrying on his legacy as a MLB player.

“I've had a lot of different experiences and people I've crossed paths with to get to this point, and I'm still just getting started,” Darren Baker said. “We'll see where it goes, but I'm grateful for it.”

Darren's appearance for the Nationals Sunday had social media buzzing.

The Nationals lost to the Cubs on Sunday, so it wasn't all a bed of roses for the team. Washington is now 61-76 on the season following the 14-1 loss on Sunday. Washington next plays the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, giving Darren Baker another chance to record some at-bats.