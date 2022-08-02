Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals kicked off a three-game series against the New York Mets Monday night, and all eyes are once again on the Nats’ outfielder, as the 2022 MLB trade deadline looms. While Soto is already a genuine star, there is still so much potential in him, which makes him so tantalizing of a trade target for virtually every team in the majors. One of the areas he has seemingly mastered is plate discipline, as underscored by this piece of stat noted by Matt Weyrich of NBCS Washington:

“Juan Soto just drew his 90th walk in his 101st game of the season. That ties him with Mike Trout (2018) for the fewest games to 90 walks by any player in the last 15 years.”

Soto’s ability to get on base through free passes is simply exceptional. Juan Soto entered the Mets game with a 20.4 BB% so far in the 2022 MLB season. That’s heads and shoulder above the rest of the big leagues, as his walk rate is three full percent higher than second-place Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers (and Muncy is nowhere near the success Soto is having in terms of getting on base, as Soto has a .403 OBP to his .310 OBP).

What’s even more impressive perhaps is that Juan Soto is projected to finish the season with a better walk rate. ZiPS has Soto ending the campaign with a 21.1 BB%.

Juan Soto, which has rejected a contract extension offer from the Nationals recently, will likely stay with the Nationals past the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean that the door is completely shut on that front.

The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and the Dodgers are just among the teams that have been mentioned in several trade rumor discussions involving the Dominican slugger, who is still arbitration eligible in 2023 and 2024.