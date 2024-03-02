The Washington Nationals are getting some bad news on Saturday. Prospect Daylen Lile suffered a bad injury while fielding a ball during a spring training game, per the Washington Post. Lile was taken to a local hospital following the incident.
The injury occurred during a game Saturday between the Nationals and the Boston Red Sox, in the seventh inning. Lile flipped his body into the Red Sox bullpen while trying to reach for a ball that went over the fence for a home run. The Red Sox relievers immediately called for trainers to come and attend to Lile following the play.
Lile left the game on a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital and given a CAT scan, per MASN Sports. The outfielder had movement in his arms and legs, and doctors should know more about his condition on Sunday.
“You see somebody go over the wall like that, you can’t see him get up, and then everybody in the bullpen starts calling for you, you’re thinking: ‘Oh, no,’” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said, per MASN Sports. “You just hope that he didn’t hit his head, his neck. All these things are going through your mind when you’re running out there.”
It was clearly a terrible incident for the young man, and for the Nationals. Lile was drafted by the Nationals in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. He has yet to play in a Major League baseball game, but had a solid year in the minor leagues in 2023. Lile finished the season batting .269 with nine home runs for Nationals' teams Wilmington and Fredericksburg.
The Nationals are trying to rebuild from a 71-91 season in 2023.