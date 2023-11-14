The Washington Nationals made a bold Dominic Smith move amid the team's changes to make a hopeful MLB Playoffs return.

The Washington Nationals are on a quest to avenge their disappointing 2023 MLB season. The Nationals finished the year with a 71-91 record and were last in the NL East. The team is making many changes to eventually make it back to the MLB Playoffs, starting with Dominic Smith.

Dominic Smith's Nationals roster spot is questionable

Washington decided to designate Smith and Cory Abbott for assignment, per Andrew Goldman. The move is just one of the Nats' multiple roster decisions.

The Nationals selected the contracts of Zach Brzykcy, Cole Henry, DJ Hertz, and Mitchell Parker. They also granted unconditional release to Andres Machado to pursue opportunities in Japan.

Dominic Smith's DFA is a subtle surprise. The 28-year-old led the team in OBP during the 2023 season at .352. In addition, Smith batted an average of .254 and had an ops of .692. He hit a career-high 12 home runs off a personal best of 134 hits. He provided great depth behind Joey Meneses.

The Nats are not hesitating to reconstruct their roster after failing to reach the MLB Playoffs. Washington had a stellar year in 2019 after they won the World Series, but they have not been able to get over the hump since then.

Could the Nats be planning to bring in another hitter to stabilize their depth?

Regardless, Washington faces the tall task of climbing the NL East standings. The division is dominated by the Philadelphia Phillies, who made it to their second consecutive NLCS. Of course, the former number-one-seeded Braves will be a problem as well.

The Nats have seven days to trade Smith or place him on an outright or unconditional release waiver.