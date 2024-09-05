ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Pirates prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Pirates.

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates are non-factors in the National League as we head into the final three weeks of the regular season. These teams are building for the future and have some talent they can build around. Washington has James Wood and Dylan Crews as two very exciting, young position players with diverse skill sets who should be breakout players in 2025. The Nationals did not rush them into the lineup this year but have given them some opportunities to play big-league ball. Going into next season, the Nats might have a much higher floor due to the emergence of their young stars alongside some competent starting pitchers who, with more experience, could become a lot better than they have been in 2024.

The Pittsburgh Pirates know that their future rests on the arms of their starting pitchers. Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller are established starters. Jones ran into injury problems this year, but when healthy, he was outstanding. Luis Ortiz has pitched well of late. If he can join the big three as a quality starting pitcher, the Pirates will enter 2025 with one of the best starting rotations in the National League. The front office needs to overhaul the organization, however, in terms of developing hitters. The Pirates have not done well in that regard and need a completely new approach which will likely need to include firing manager Derek Shelton at the end of the season. With some changes and some clear roster improvements, the Bucs could be factors in the 2025 National League wild card race.

Both teams are looking ahead, making September a time when a lot of players are fighting for jobs heading into next year. It's a meaningless game in terms of the playoffs, but it's definitely not a meaningless game to the players involved. The battle for a 2025 major-league roster spot is well and fully underway in Washington and Pittsburgh.

Nationals-Pirates Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Bailey Falter

Jake Irvin (9-11) has a 4.08 ERA. This is one of the promising young arms who — if he can develop in 2025 — gives Washington a bright future and a chance to become a playoff contender. Irvin has really good stuff and, as you can see, has eaten up innings for the Nats. He has been very durable, going out there every fifth day and stacking up appearances for this team. Availability is the best ability, and Irvin has been as available as any pitcher in the big leagues this season. If you do the math in his 17 road starts, Irvin has averaged roughly 5 2/3 innings per start. In the modern era of baseball, that's very good. There's a lot to like about Irvin based on his 2024 season. He should only get better next year.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Chicago Cubs: 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 17 starts, 97 2/3 IP, 84 H, 40 R, 16 HR, 25 BB, 83 K

Bailey Falter (6-7) has a 4.41 ERA. The Pittsburgh rotation has three spots set for 2025 with Skenes, Jones and Keller. Falter is battling for that back-end rotation spot in 2025. Given that Luis Ortiz has been throwing smoke in recent outings, Falter — who has been a serviceable starter but hardly an elite one for the Pirates this year — needs to be able to finish strong in September to make his case to the Pirates that he should be part of next year's rotation.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 57 1/3 IP, 57 H, 26 R, 9 HR, 16 BB, 41 K

Here are the Nationals-Pirates MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Pirates Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +102

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Nationals vs Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Irvin is a better pitcher than Bailey Falter. It's that simple. Pittsburgh got no-hit by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and has an offense Irvin can definitely shut down.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates will hit a lot better than they did against the Cubs on Wednesday. It's going to be hard for them to not improve in this game.

Final Nationals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Two bad teams. Don't touch this one.

Final Nationals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Nationals moneyline