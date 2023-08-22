The Washington Nationals are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals have been playing some good baseball as of late. They have won seven of their last 10, and they are on the verge of sneaking out of last place in the NL East division. Washington was expected to be in the bottom-5 teams record wise. However, they currently have the seventh-worst record. That is still not great, but it is better than expected. Washington played the Phillies over the weekend and took home a series win. Including the weekend series, Washington has won their last three series. In the month of August, Washington has a record of 12-6.

The Yankees have been disappointing people all season. They have dealt with some injuries, and their overall play has not been good. New York is four games under .500, and they have lost eight straight games. During that losing streak, the Yankees were swept by Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. Their record of 1-9 in their last 10 games has brought their playoff chances to below one percent. The Yankees are also tied for the worst record in the month of August.

Josiah Gray will get the stat for the Nationals in the game. Caros Rodon will take the mound for the Yankees.

Here are the Nationals-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Yankees Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Yankees

TV: MASN, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are facing Rodon, but he has been riding the struggle bus this season. He is making his first start since August sixth, but only one of his starts has really been good. In 27 innings pitched this season, Rodon has walked 18 batters, allowed 23 hits, and struck out only 25. Eight of his 23 hits allowed have left the park. Rodon currently supports an ERA above 7.00, and WHIP above 1.50. The Nationals are pretty good offensively, even though they do not hit for a lot of power. However, at Yankee Stadium, the Nationals could easily drop a few down the lines and sneak some home runs. If they can continue to hit well, and Rodon continues to struggle, the Nationals will cover the spread.

Gray is actually better when pitching on the road. His Road ERA is almost three runs better than his home ERA, and he has made four more starts on the road. When pitching on the road, Gray has also allowed opponents to bat just .245 off him. The Yankees are not good offensively besides Aaron Judge. As long as Gray does not let Judge do any significant damage, the Nationals should cover the spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

With how Rodon has pitched this season, the Yankees are going to need to score some runs. Although Gray has been pitching well on the road, he has struggled in his last three starts. In those starts, Gray has thrown just 11 1/3 innings, allowed 15 hits, walked eight, struck out 12, and he has an 11.12 ERA. Clearly Gray has not been able to find success lately, and the Yankees need to take advantage of that. If they can score some runs here, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are on an eight game losing streak, and they are not playing well this month. The Nationals are actually playing really well this month, and they have won a lot more recently. Washington is the underdog here, and I have a feeling it is just because of the name of the teams. If you look at who is pitching, hitting, and playing better, the answer is the Nationals. That is exactly who I am taking in this one.

Final Nationals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-128), Over 8 (-120)