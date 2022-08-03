NBA 2K23 Animation Purchases now tied to accounts, not saves

In the first NBA 2K23 Courtside Report, it was revealed that animation purchases are now tied to accounts instead of saves.

In previous NBA 2K games, you have to think three times before buying animations for your MyPLAYER. First – do you like it? Second – do you want to spend your hard-earned VC on this animation? And Third – do you want to spend your hard-earned VC on this animation for this player?

Thankfully, those days are soon coming to an end. Come NBA 2K23, players will be able to only ask themselves one question – do you like this animation? Starting this September, all NBA 2K23 animation purchases will be tied to your account instead of the save, which means you can now use the animation you purchased to all of your NBA 2K23 MyPLAYER characters instead of just one or having to buy one for each of your MyPLAYER characters.

This is great news and will definitely save a whole lot of VC for NBA 2K23 players. Since VC is such a valuable commodity in the NBA 2K ecosystem, players usually have animations as the bottom-most priority. Now, that could change, as there is much more excess VC now, provided of course that the rate of VC accumulation stays the same. Now, you should feel less wasteful splurging on animation purchases. Yehey for more self-expression in-game!

This change is most likely made due to the offensive gameplay enhancements Visual Concepts made for NBA 2K23. Shot animation now plays a bigger role than just aesthetics and looks as shot animation now affects a shot’s shooting stats. There are also double the number of shooting animations now to choose from for added authenticity to the game. For more information about NBA 2K23 gameplay enhancements, check out the full report in NBA 2K23’s first Courtside Report.